Ananya Panday trolled for her take on nepotism in a recent interview

03 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is just a film old in the industry but already has a huge fan following. The actress made her debut with Student of the Year 2. Her latest film to hit the theatres is Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The actress is currently making headlines for getting trolled on social media. Well, Rajeev Masand shared a roundtable interview which was about the Newcomers of Bollywood including Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. We saw some newcomers at the other side of the table where they talked about their experience in this showbiz world. As most of them were completely new to this world, Ananya Panday was the nepotism child. Speaking more about it, the interview also saw the newcomers talking about the same. When it was Ananya Panday’s turn to talk about, the statements that should have been applauded, received a lot of flak from the social media users instead. 

The actress who is Chunky Panday’s daughter spoke in length about nepotism, however, her one line got her into the trouble. She said, “Just because my Dad is an actor I’m not gonna say no to a film. My Dad never did a Dharma film, my Dad never went on Koffee with Karan. It isn’t as easy people say it is. Everyone has their own journey.” As she equated an actor’s struggle to Koffee With Karan, she was trolled left, right and centre. From calling out for being the second Alia Bhatt to saying that she needs to go to the school first, Ananya was not spared.

