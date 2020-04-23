Ananya Panday walks down the memory lane with BFF Shanaya Kapoor; check her throwback photo from Alaska

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, citizens are maintaining social distancing by remaining indoors, but celebrities are making sure to remain in touch with their fans via social media. Ananya Panday too is doing the same.

Ananya Panday is ensuring she stays at home amid Coronavirus lockdown but in the midst of it, she is also keeping her fans updated on social media. After having shared a breathtaking photo on the occasion of Earth Day 2020, Ananya further went to reminisce her trip to Alaska with her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya and Ananya are best friends since childhood and the third one in their gang is Suhana Khan. However, owing to the lockdown, all are staying away from each other.

Recently, Ananya shared a throwback photo from her Alaska trip with Shanaya Kapoor and reminisced about her walk in the woods. In the photo, Shanaya and Ananya can be seen twinning in black sweaters as they went ahead for a nature walk in the woods. The gorgeous girls seemed to have left their hair open but what we couldn’t see are their faces as they had their back towards the camera. This left us wondering who was clicking the photo. However, Ananya shared the photo on the occasion of Earth Day and remembered the nature walk with her bestie.

Take a look at Ananya and Shanaya’s throwback photo:

Credits: Pinkvilla