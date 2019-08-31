News

Ananya Panday wants to act with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in THESE films

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is one of the most popular celebrity kids. She made her Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. It is a known fact that Ananya is best friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actress revealed something interesting. 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she revealed some details about her bond with her besties. She spoke about how they grew up playing games together. She mentioned about Shanaya making her acting debut soon while Suhana, who according to her is a brilliant actress, is currently pursuing her studies at an acting school. Opening up about their daily conversations, Ananya said that they discuss normal things like teenagers and are still in a zone where they play games, but people think their conversations only revolve around films 

Later when asked about if there were any chance of the three teaming up, Ananya said, “I really want to do a girls’ version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagii Na Milegi Dobara.” Ananya finally said that even an original story based on the three girl bestfriends would be a perfect choice for Suhana, Shanaya and her

Tags > Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, Bollywood, Karan Johar, Student of the Year 2, Shah Rukh Khan,

