Ananya Panday was dying to work with Ishaan Khattar since ‘Beyond The Clouds’

MUMBAI: A few weeks back, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had taken to social media to announce their first ever collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar for a romantic-thriller, Khaali Peeli. The first look of the two characters from the film was unveiled and Ananya and Ishaan together sizzled their way to everyone’s hearts with it. Now, as the shooting of the film has begun and often, Ananya is spotted in the city heading for work, the young sensation opened up about her third film post SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya revealed that she was excited about working with Ishaan. Also, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor mentioned that the character she plays in Khaali Peeli is completely out of her comfort zone and that she has to speak in a certain way to nail it. Ananya event added that she had to learn a new lingo for her role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film as it is not normally the way she talks. While talking about juggling between Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli script reading session, Ananya mentioned she used to practice her lines in Lucknow while shooting for Mudassar Aziz’s film.

About her co-star Ishaan, Ananya was extremely excited to work with him and was all praises. The Student Of The Year 2 star said, “I had been dying to work with Ishaan ever since I watched him in Beyond The Clouds. I hope his energy reflects in my performance as well. He is such a talented actor. Both of us are young and it’s a lot of fun with youthful energy on set.” Khaali Peeli is being directed by Maqbool Khan and is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios. The film is slated to hit the screen on June 12, 2020.

Aside to this, Ananya will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar is Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Juno Chopra. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 classic comedy starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. It has been shot majorly in Lucknow, UP and also stars Kriti Sanon in a guest appearance. Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

(Source: Pinkvilla)