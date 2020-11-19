Ananya Panday wishes speculated co-star (for Shakun Batra's next) Dhairya Karwa on his birthday by posting their cool pic on social media

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday returned to Mumbai a week back with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi after wrapping up a schedule of Shakun Batra's next in Goa. Since then, she has been spending time at home with family and often shares updates on social media.

On Diwali too, Ananya shared wishes for her fans and her look for the festival of lights.

Today, Ananya took to social media to wish her reported co-star Dhairya Karwa on his birthday with their stylish photo.

As per various media reports, Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant, also stars Dhairya in an important role. While no official announcement was made about the same, the Uri actor's presence in Goa at the same time as Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant, added to the speculation.

Not just this, when Deepika had shared an update about the film 3 days ahead of the shoot, she had tagged Dhiarya along with other actors in her story.

Today, on his birthday, Ananya shared a cool photo with the actor on social media and wished him in a sweet way. In the picture, Ananya is seen striking a cool pose with Dhairya.

She is seen clad in a white crop top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Dhairya, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a blue tee with white shorts in the photo. Ananya wrote, "The Sweetest Boy Happy Bday D @dhairya275.".

Apart from Shakun Batra's next, Ananya will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Fighter. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar and is a pan-India project.

Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite to Ishaan Khatter. The film released on an OTT platform and her performance in the film was appreciated.

