News

Ananya Panday's birthday wishes for this special one

The SOTY2 actress has a sweet birthday wish for someone special.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
29 Apr 2020 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.
Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media and also frequently interacts with fans on her Instagram Handle. And as we all know, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is best friends with the actress, and today, Ananya took to social media to wish Shanaya’s mom, Maheep, by sharing an amazing throwback picture.

On one side, we see a little Ananya with mom Bhavna Pandey, and on the other side, we see a cute Shanaya with her mom Maheep Kapoor.

Her caption read, 'Happy birthday M, love you loads!! Missing your kind words can’t wait to party w uuuu'.

This is indeed a sweet gesture by the actress to wish her best friend’s mom on her birthday.

Share your views on this picture, in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Ananya Panday Student of the Year 2 Bhavna Pandey Maheep Kapoor Pati Patni Aur Woh TellyChakkar

