Ananya Panday's intense eyes have a vocabulary of its own, here's proof!

MUMBAI: The bold, bright and vivacious Ananya Panday is utterly slaying with her fashion game and makeup looks. Be it dewy-glowy makeup or carrying the red lips to perfection, Ananya has sported each look effortlessly, keeping the modern touch intact. Bright eyes can instantly make your face look fresher and will give an instant lift. Ananya' s recent post is a testimony to the same. Apart from the perfect brows and intense dark kohl, what catches the eye is the purity and innocence that is reflected in that look.
The actress who is gearing up for the release of her next 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' took some time off her busy schedule to share a stunning picture of herself on social media. She took to her Instagram handle to share the post and the caption read:
"Aankhein woh kar gayi, jo hathiyaar na kar paaye #IfEyesCouldKill"
Add new comment