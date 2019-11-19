Ananya Panday's intense eyes have a vocabulary of its own, here's proof!

MUMBAI: The bold, bright and vivacious Ananya Panday is utterly slaying with her fashion game and makeup looks. Be it dewy-glowy makeup or carrying the red lips to perfection, Ananya has sported each look effortlessly, keeping the modern touch intact. Bright eyes can instantly make your face look fresher and will give an instant lift. Ananya' s recent post is a testimony to the same. Apart from the perfect brows and intense dark kohl, what catches the eye is the purity and innocence that is reflected in that look.



The actress who is gearing up for the release of her next 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' took some time off her busy schedule to share a stunning picture of herself on social media. She took to her Instagram handle to share the post and the caption read:



"Aankhein woh kar gayi, jo hathiyaar na kar paaye #IfEyesCouldKill"



The post has garnered a huge amount of likes as soon as she has put this post up. We can't stop crushing over Ananya Panday's kohled eyes.The Youth icon recently launched the "Swachh Social Media" initiative on the account of Gandhi Jayanti as part of her 'So Positive DSR' initiative.Ananya is all pepped up and excited for her upcoming projects and will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aryan which is slated to release on 6th December 2019 and Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter that will hit the screens on 12th June 2020.