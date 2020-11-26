Ananya Panday's post on her social media is sunkissed and surreal, so easy to adore her

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is swaying impressively with a journey full of ups so far. She is hardworking and passionate as an actor, taking her craft seriously she has evolved with every movie. The actress has beaming popularity across youth is a strong pillar of support for her.

Ananya took to her social media to post an unfiltered, truly ethereal picture of hers. Completely sunkissed donning her natural look without makeup, the actress leaves us in awe of her beauty. Comfy clothes, untamed tresses and her radiant personality make the best combination in this picture.

The actress gives sneaky little sneak peaks into her life, obviously for her fans. From the sets, travels, and chill days, her fans are never left untold about what the actress is up to. These qualities of her to keep fans updated makes her fans more eager and curious about her daily life.

Recently, her avatar in Khaali Peeli where she essayed the character of a Bambaiya ladki garnered much appreciation from the audiences. Ananya is also the youngest actor from her age group to be working on a Pan-India film, Fighter where she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.