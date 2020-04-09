Ananya Panday's special message for Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

During the present lockdown, when the world is fighting with the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing, the actress has been very active on her Instagram handle.

Kat took time to have a fun chat on Instagram and did a live session for around 20 minutes. She was seen interacting with her fans, who asked her several questions.

On being asked whom she misses the most during the quarantine period, Ananya said that she misses her besties Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Deeya, and the other.

Have a look.

She adds that at the same time, we need to be safe and stay indoors no matter what.

This indeed shows the love and the bond this girl gang shares with each other!

We are sure that the first thing they will do after the lockdown is meet each other.

What are your views on their equation? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in an action flick titled Fighter opposite Vijay Devarakonda.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.