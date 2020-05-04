Ananya Pandey is missing this person during lockdown

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress has garnered a lot of love for herself in a very small span of time, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

She is very active on social media and frequently interacts with fans on her Instagram handle.

Her recent post suggests that she is missing someone really special during the lockdown.

Well, it is none other than her sister Alanna Pandey.

In this picture, we see the sizzling Alanna, who is Ananya's cousin.

We have often seen Alanna raising the temperature on social media and grabbing all the attention with her hot looks and fitness videos.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and an action flick titled Fighter with Vijay Devarakonda.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.