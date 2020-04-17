News

Ananya Pandey’s latest fashion statement comprises two pants!

SOTY2 fame Ananya Pandey has an amazing fashion mantra and some creative ideas on pants.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
17 Apr 2020 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.
Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

A throwback video of the actress is floating on social media nowadays, where we see the actress promoting her movie Pati, Patni aur Woh with Kartik and team. She was seen wearing 2 pants at the same time.

Have a look.

In the video, Kartik is seen teasing Ananya by asking her why she is wearing two jeans to which Ananya replies that if he can have two girls why she can’t have two pants!

This is indeed a creative idea, and the actress nailed the style.

