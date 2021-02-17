Ananya Pandey wants to shape her career like Deepika Padukone, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

Now, people can compare the young actress to Alia and keep seeing striking similarities between the two but guess what? Reports suggest that Ananya is quite impressed with how Deepika Padukone has shaped her career and wants the same for herself as well.

As per a report, it is said, "Ananya doesn't want to be cast into a particular image. She wants to do roles that help her portray versatility. So be it glam or girl next door roles, she wants to be able to play varied characters, and be able to come across as relatable to the audience. She's been following and observing Deepika's body of work and is an admirer of how Deepika can do an XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Padmaavat, Piku and Chhapaak, and be convincing in all the characters that are too far apart."

Ananya is surely following the right path we would say, after all, Deepika is quite an inspiration. Meanwhile, the last film Ananya was seen in was Khali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar, which received a good response. Talking about her upcoming films, she is set to enthrall fans with Shakun Batra's romantic drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Not just that, Ananya has also paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's multilingual film Liger, the poster and release date of which was revealed recently.

