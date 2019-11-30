Ananya refuses to create matrimonial profile for Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines for his rumoured relationships with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. However, many reports claim that he has broken things off with the latter.

Recently, Ananya was asked to describe a matrimonial profile for Kartik Aaryan. Koimoi reports that she quickly said that she would not make a profile.

To this Kartik Aaryan added, ‘He is not available’. Meanwhile, the actress wholeheartedly agreed to this statement made by her co-star.

Ananya also spoke about one habit of Kartil that she would like to change if he was her real-life husband. She said that she would like him to let others talk.

Well, this certainly strengthens the rumour about the two of them dating each other. Do you like their pair? Hit the comments below!

