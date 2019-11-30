News

Ananya refuses to create matrimonial profile for Kartik Aaryan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 09:02 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines for his rumoured relationships with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. However, many reports claim that he has broken things off with the latter.

Recently, Ananya was asked to describe a matrimonial profile for Kartik Aaryan. Koimoi reports that she quickly said that she would not make a profile.

To this Kartik Aaryan added, ‘He is not available’. Meanwhile, the actress wholeheartedly agreed to this statement made by her co-star.

Ananya also spoke about one habit of Kartil that she would like to change if he was her real-life husband. She said that she would like him to let others talk.

Well, this certainly strengthens the rumour about the two of them dating each other. Do you like their pair? Hit the comments below!

Source: India Forums

Tags > Ananya Pande, Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days