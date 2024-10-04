Andaz Apna Apna: Do you want a sequel or a remake of the movie?

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and all time entertaining movies of Indian cinema is Andaz Apna Apna, the movie that has Aamir Khan, Salman Khan along with Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie which was very average during that time but over the time have garnered the place of cult class which has been loved by the fans over the time, no doubt when we see the movie we love to see it all over again, and this movie has given many famous memes and jokes which are used by the audience on the repeat value.

Earlier we have seen many reports and news which were floating which spoke about the remake of the movie Andaz Apna Apna with the same name Aamir Khan and Salman Khan but unfortunately the movie was never made and suddenly we see there is no buzz or the news with regards to the remake or the sequel of the movie Andaz Apna Apna.

Definitely we would love to see one of our favourite pairs of Amar and Prem which is played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan respectively in the remake or the sequel of the movie. It will be great to see these actors collaborating with the new set of actors in the modern time of Andaz Apna Apna.

We would definitely love to see the movie with touch of today's time. What are your views on the movie Andaz Apna Apna and do you really want to see the remake or the sequel of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

