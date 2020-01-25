News

Andaz Apna Apna producer passes away; Aamir Khan extends heartfelt condolences

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2020 04:59 PM

MUMBAI: Andaz Apna Apna is a cult film that starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film is evergreen, and even though it did not perform well at the box office, it is loved by the audiences. The producer of Andaz Apna Apna, Vinay Kumar Sinha, has passed away. Aamir Khan expressed his condolences to his family.

He took to his Twitter to inform fans of his sad demise and tweeted, 'Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.'

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadda, which is an official remake of Hollywood film The Forrest Gump. The hype of the film is already high ever since the look of Aamir was out. It will be interesting to know how Aamir will take this opportunity to make a place in the audience’s hearts.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

