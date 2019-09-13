Anees Bazmee acted in 'Naseeb' as a child

Director Anees Bazmee has revealed in a throwback picture that he worked as a child actor in the 1981 film "Naseeb".

Bazmee, who has directed films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng", "Ready" and "Mubarakan", took to Twitter on Thursday, where he shared a black and white photograph from the sets of "Naseeb" alongside actor Amjad Khan.

"I've been lucky enough to work with the best in the industry over the years as both a writer and a director. Lekin kya aapko pata hai ki main child actor bhi tha? (Did you know I was a child actor too?) Here's a wonderful moment captured with Amjad Khan sahaab from the film 'Naseeb'. Can you spot me," he captioned the image.

Bazmee is currently busy filming "Pagalpanti", which features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.