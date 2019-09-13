News

Anees Bazmee acted in 'Naseeb' as a child

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:40 PM
Director Anees Bazmee has revealed in a throwback picture that he worked as a child actor in the 1981 film "Naseeb".
 
Bazmee, who has directed films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng", "Ready" and "Mubarakan", took to Twitter on Thursday, where he shared a black and white photograph from the sets of "Naseeb" alongside actor Amjad Khan.
 
"I've been lucky enough to work with the best in the industry over the years as both a writer and a director. Lekin kya aapko pata hai ki main child actor bhi tha? (Did you know I was a child actor too?) Here's a wonderful moment captured with Amjad Khan sahaab from the film 'Naseeb'. Can you spot me," he captioned the image.
 
Bazmee is currently busy filming "Pagalpanti", which features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Anees Bazmee, Ready, Singh Is Kinng, Amjad Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days