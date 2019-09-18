Angad Bedi is all praises for Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak and earned appreciations for her performance in the film. The actress is now prepping for her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The Zoya Factor actor Angad Bedi will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He will be seen as Janhvi's brother in the film.

Angad, who is currently busy promoting The Zoya Factor, is all praises for Janhvi. He said to the media, "She's a lovely girl, she's extremely hardworking. She's extremely well-prepped for her part all time. She knows the script back and forth. She knows her lines, she knows the other actors' lines also. Where she comes from the way she has projected, she is a star with the millennial audience.”

He added, “She has a great lineage of Sridevi ji, being Sridevi ji's daughter. When she performs you can see a glimpse of Sridevi ji in her eyes. She's a very likeable person, she's got a lot of humility. And the way she respects people and talks to them. There is a lot to learn from her."