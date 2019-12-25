News

Angad Bedi: It hasn't been an easy journey for me

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi says it hasnt been an easy journey for him in the industry, and getting praise from filmmaker Karan Johar is a signal that he is headed on the right way.

Angad is overwhelmed that he got a chance to work with Karan again on his upcoming production "The Kargil Girl".

"Despite being a producer and director of his stature, Karan has his ear on the ground. He is always looking out for talent. He is really appreciative of good work and keeps that in mind every time an opportunity presents itself," Angad said.

"I remember his kind words after 'Soorma'. It hasn't been an easy journey for me to get where I am so his words of praise were a reiteration that I was headed the right way. We were looking for the right opportunity to work together again. 'The Kargil Girl' is a perfect film that is all heart. My character is incredible and I hope people love it as much as we did while making it," he added.

"The Kargil Girl" is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

Tags > Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, The Kargil Girl, Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor, Kargil War, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets about co-stas Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work; Asim to support Madhurima
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas

past seven days