Angad Bedi takes sprinting lessons from renowned hurdler Brinston Miranda

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who has a background in sports, has found a new interest in sprinting and is preparing for a 400 metre sprint race for a tournament in Mumbai in February. For this, Angad is being coached by Brinston Miranda, who is the world number 5 hurdle sprinter in the world.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who has a background in sports, has found a new interest in sprinting and is preparing for a 400 metre sprint race for a tournament in Mumbai in February. For this, Angad is being coached by Brinston Miranda, who is the world number 5 hurdle sprinter in the world.

Brinston, who has multiple gold medals in sprinting to his credit, has prepared a customised routine for the actor.

Talking about his preparations, the actor said: "As I was an athlete for earlier part of my life, I have always looked at different types of training styles, it keeps me updated. Sports being an important part of my upbringing, sometimes add sports to my fitness routines to keep it interesting. This preparation is particularly for the tournament that is happening in February, but I feel sprinting is a whole rounded workout in itself."

Brinston said: "Taking him on track to try some speed endurance workouts just did the trick. He started loving the workouts as an athlete. His workouts consist of lifting weights fast, endurance workouts on track like reps, jumps and drills, flexibility and mobility all well planned and distributed rightly in his weekly training."

He further mentioned: "The journey has just begun and I can see he is gonna do well. His interest and liking in athletics will make him a winner soon. He is very passionate and disciplined and gives his 100 per cent in every single workout whatever be it and whenever we can make it. That's a true committed sportsman."

On the work front, Angad will soon be seen in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer', which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He is also working for the anthology 'Lust Stories 2'.

SOURCE: IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 11:30

