News

Angela Krislinzki's 'fantastic time' in Goa over

tellychakkar-ravi's picture
By tellychakkar-ravi
12 Jan 2020 05:00 PM

Polish actress Angela Krislinzki is back from her vacation in Goa after enjoying the sunshine, beaches and great food there.

She was busy shooting for her Bollywood film called "Tauba Tera Jalwa" and a web series opposite actor Sharman Joshi. Then, Angela took off for a vacation to celebrate the new year.

"I had an absolutely fantastic time. I really needed time off as I had been very busy shooting. This was a perfect time for me. It was so much of sunshine, beaches and great food there. Also, it was festive time and Goa was decked up. I just couldn't get enough and now it's back-to-back work," she said.

She had made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 horror film "1921" directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Tags > Angela Krislinzki, fantastic time, Goa over, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Jan 2020 04:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pankhuri's message for Kaira, Sara's awkward moment, Himanshi chooses her BB13 winner, and more
Pankhuri's message for Kaira, Sara's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days