News

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt okay with 'traditional schooling' for their kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly want their children to now have "traditional schooling".

The actors, who are still in the process of finalising their divorce, have settled on a custody agreement, and have now made an agreement regarding "education and transitional support" for their six children, reports metro.co.uk.

Brad allegedly filed papers in the Los Angeles County Court to inform the judge of such an agreement favouring "traditional" schooling instead of home schooling, reports The Blast.

He and Angelina are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shilo, 13 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

As Maddox is now at university in South Korea, the latest agreement will cover the former couple's five children.

Brad and Angelina's children were previously home schooled as the family were constantly on the move.

Angelina had said in the past that she "worries" about her children's education.

She said in 2017: "It bothered me how little I was taught in school. I do worry about my children's education.

"I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it's very… I didn't want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia."

Brad and Angelina split in 2016 after being together for more than a decade and two years of marriage. The pair walked down the aisle in 2014.

Tags Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Maddox 18 Pax 16 Zahara 15 Shilo 13 and twins Knox Vivienne Ramu to shoot 26/11 at all the South Mumbai attack points Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here