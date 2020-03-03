Angrezi Medium actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal reveal what happened on the 1st day of shoot with Irrfan

MUMBAI: After a gap of 2 years, Irrfan will be seen on the big screen in the film ‘Angrezi Medium‘. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, and Dimple Kapadia.

The trailer and the songs have received a great response from the audience.

Everyone is excited to see Irrfan in the film as after his treatment in London, this is the first film starring the actor. After returning to India, Irrfan shot for the Angrezi Medium and this is the only film he’s doing so far.

As per the sources the actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal spoke about the film. The duo was asked how was the first day of shoot with the Blackmail actor.

Radhika said, 'He never made us feel that he’s coming back after getting treatment. He was very involved in every scene and there was a lot of positivity on the sets. There was an unsaid language between Homi and Irrfan sir where Homi would know when to stop and how much he shouldn’t stretch, and Irrfan would know that he can push more to shoot. The environment was so positive that everyone used to talk about the scenes. Everyone wanted to have fun off-screen, but we all gave 200% for the film.'

Deepak shared, 'There was a lot of support and respect for each other on the sets. Everyone’s love for Irrfan could be seen on the sets by people from every department. You become emotional by seeing all this. This is what it means to make a name for oneself.'

Angrezi Medium is produced by Maddock Films and it will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

