News

Angrezi Medium actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal reveal what happened on the 1st day of shoot with Irrfan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: After a gap of 2 years, Irrfan will be seen on the big screen in the film ‘Angrezi Medium‘. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, and Dimple Kapadia.

The trailer and the songs have received a great response from the audience.

Everyone is excited to see Irrfan in the film as after his treatment in London, this is the first film starring the actor. After returning to India, Irrfan shot for the Angrezi Medium and this is the only film he’s doing so far.

As per the sources the actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal spoke  about the film. The duo was asked how was the first day of shoot with the Blackmail actor.

Radhika said, 'He never made us feel that he’s coming back after getting treatment. He was very involved in every scene and there was a lot of positivity on the sets. There was an unsaid language between Homi and Irrfan sir where Homi would know when to stop and how much he shouldn’t stretch, and Irrfan would know that he can push more to shoot. The environment was so positive that everyone used to talk about the scenes. Everyone wanted to have fun off-screen, but we all gave 200% for the film.'

Deepak shared, 'There was a lot of support and respect for each other on the sets. Everyone’s love for Irrfan could be seen on the sets by people from every department. You become emotional by seeing all this. This is what it means to make a name for oneself.'

Angrezi Medium is produced by Maddock Films and it will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

SOURCE -  KOIMOI.COM

Tags Angrezi Medium Irrfan Maddock Films Homi Adajania Radhika Madan Kareena Kapoor Khan Deepak Dobriyal Kiku Sharda Dimple Kapadia

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Mar 2020 09:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In Pics: Special screening of 'Dheet Patangey

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here