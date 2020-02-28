Angrezi Medium releases new song titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda

MUMBAI: The trailer of Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium looks like one of the most promising trailers of all time.

Not only this, the film is also is the most-awaited one as it marks the comeback of Irrfan after he underwent successful surgery in London.

Nevertheless, as the trailer has impressed almost everyone, and the makers are now releasing a few songs from the album. Earlier, they had shared Ek Zindagi, which is a soulful track where Radhika is seen working hard on her studies and then relaxing.

The second song titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda has been released now and is a remake of the song that was initially composed by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy.

The song is party track that will compel you to groove to its bears.

The song starts off with a warning note ‘silence please’ in the library, but Radhika doesn’t care as she enters the room, drops her bag, and starts jamming, while others are simply dumbstruck.

Dressed in a school uniform, we also see the actress doing a few famous personalities’ impressions, such as Michael Jackson, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is about a girl (played by Radhika Madan) who wants to go to London for higher studies but her dad (played by Irrfan Khan) is short of finance. He still strives hard to take his daughter to London.

It is a heart-warming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father and his daughter.