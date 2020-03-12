Angrezi Medium review: Irfan Khan shines through the movie

MUMBAI: Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium is a movie that speaks about a father and daughter's bond and the dream of youngsters these days to pursue their studies abroad.

The movie starts with Irfan Khan’s character's (Champak Bansal) childhood. He has been confused throughout his life and now owns a sweet shop in Rajasthan. How he brings up his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) and paves the way for her to go to London is shown in the first half.

Meanwhile, the second part focuses on how Champak and his brother Ghasiteram Bansal (Deepak Dobriyal) are struggling to get Tarika’s admitted to London’s top college and all the hurdles that they face during that time.

As far as the performances are concerned, Irfan Khan nails it with his performance as Champak Bansal. He is one of the finest actors we have in the industry, and with every scene of his in the movie, you would want to see more of him. Although the actor shot this movie during his treatment, his performance hides his pain.

Radhika Madan as Tarika has done a wonderful job, and it will be through this movie that the actress will get recognized and get the offers she deserves. Deepak Dobriyal as Ghasitaram has also aced his performance as usual, and there is no doubt that he is an actor par excellence.

The disappointment was that we got to see so little of Pankaj Tripathi as Tony. Moreover, Kareena and Dimple Kapadia who play mother–daughter in the movie, barely have any scenes.

Kareena, who essays the role of a cop looks sizzling. The actress does full justice to her character, but we wish we saw more of her in the movie.

Homi Adajania, who directed this movie has beautifully captured the relation between a father and a daughter, and how sometimes kids can be embarrassed of their parents.

The USP of the movie are the scenes between Irfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. The two steal the show. Every scene of their will bring out some emotion in you.

Overall, the movie is very entertaining and will keep you hooked to your seats. It is one of the rare movies that will make you cry and laugh at the same time.

This movie truly belongs to Irfan Khan, and his performance will move you to tears.

It’s definitely worth watching, and full-on paisa vasool. If Hindi Medium brought a smile to your face, this will do much more.

Team TellyChakkar will go with 4 stars for Angrezi Medium.