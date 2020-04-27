Anguish in Vicky Kaushal's building over Abhimanyu Singh's irresponsible statements; read details

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, there is anguish in Vicky Kaushal's building over Abhimanyu Singh's irresponsible statements.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Abhimanyu Singh had started ranting when asked about the 11-year-old girl who had tested positive for COVID-2019 in the C-Wing of Oberoi Springs Complex, of which he is a part. He had reportedly told TOI that a doctor and his daughter have tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, according to the building's Chairman, it is only the daughter who contracted the Coronavirus.

Singh had also complained that some residents of his OS Complex do not abide to social distancing. “I just don’t understand how people can be so careless. News of people coming out of their houses, creating a ruckus, and even harming doctors and police are a common thing now. In fact, the people of my society also go out for strolls. I can see from my balcony, youngsters sneaking out, gathering together and not taking the lockdown seriously. But now, after a corona case was detected, people in my society are really scared."

Now, OS Complex is really not pleased over Singh's statement. Talking to SpotboyE.com, Secretary of OS Complex said, "First of all, we have had only one case. How could Singh tell the media that the girl's father has also tested positive? The child has gone through so much trauma and so have her parents."

Alka Mishra said that she took quick cognisance of Singh's statement. "Soon, I put out on the Building WhatsApp Group that Singh has said something terribly wrong." Alka Mishra also revealed that Singh later apologised. "He said 'sorry' to the building's Chairman and only verbally, but the damage was done. I still fail to understand how Abhimanyu could impart such wrong information."

OS houses at least 17 celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Aanand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva.

Credits: SpotboyE.com, Times of India