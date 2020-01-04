Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's look from Malang is sure to leave you curious with the captivating posters

MUMBAI: After treating the audience with mysterious posters of the much-awaited pair in the industry of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The makers have yet again shared intriguing posters of none other than Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and are sure captivate you to unleash the madness in the Mohit Suri's directorial.

The makers shared Anil Kapoor's poster which showcases his vicious look with a victorious smile while holding a gun towards his face.

On the other hand, the makers also shared the character poster of Kunal Kemmu which shows a fire in his eyes as if the actor is ready for some action with all the grit and roughness in him.

Malang has already created immense buzz amongst the audience ever since the first look of the Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor was out. Not only this, but there was also news about the two performing an underwater kissing scene.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.