Anil Kapoor and Shankar spotted: Netizens wonder if Nayak 2 is in the making

MUMBAI : Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in industry, the actor with his power packed performance and different character has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, indeed one of the most loved movies of the Anil Kapoor was movie Nayak which was released in the year 2001 and was directed by Shankar, the movie that also had Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever was immensely loved by the fans for its solid storytelling and a unique and different concept.

Indeed it was a great actor director combo of Anil Kapoor and Shankar which we have seen in the movie Nayak, now there is a video where we see the actor Anil Kapooralong with director Shankar and this has grabbed the attention of the fans.

There are many comments which are floating all over the internet where the fans are saying it is so good to see them together, and also many said are going to have a sequel of the movie Nayak, the fans all over are expecting some sort of announcement coming from this duo and they are excited as they can expect Nayak 2.

Indeed the movie Nayak is one of the most loved movies of the actor Anil Kapoor and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again, what are your views on this video and do you want Nayak 2, do share in the comment section below.

