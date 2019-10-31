Anil Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra elated as Parinda is set to clock 30 years of its release

MUMBAI: Co-written, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Parinda is a 1989 film. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit. The film will clock 30 years of its release on 3 November.



An elated Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy and hinted towards a celebration being in the pipeline to celebrate this glorious moment. In his Tweet, he mentioned about a celebration kick-starting from today and going on till 3 November 2019.



His Tweet read, “Can't believe it has been 30 years since Parinda released! Join me & @vvcfilms as we celebrate this milestone from today till 3rd November. Stay Tuned!” Marking 3 decades of the film, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will unveil the well-kept secrets of the movie; a series of video clips of the director will have him sharing the deets of the movie from his perspective. The director’s production banner also shared the compilation of electrifying scenes from the movie on his Twitter handle



Sharing a video, the production wrote, “Celebrating 30 years of the gangster tale of betrayal, love & drama that redefined Bollywood trends. As #Parinda completes 30 years on 3 Nov, stay tuned to know why it still remains an unforgettable story. @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu @MadhuriDixit #30YearsOfParinda”



Can't believe it has been 30 years since Parinda released! Join me & @vvcfilms as we celebrate this milestone from today till 3rd November. Stay Tuned! https://t.co/TmxcF6KJMz — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 30, 2019