News

Anil Kapoor on Irrfan Khan's magical trait

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor has opened up about a magical trait of late actor Irrfan Khan. The veteran actor feels his "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Irrfan had the capability to make everyone around him smile just with his own infectious smile!

Sharing throwback photos of "Slumdog Millionaire"s Oscar winning moments, Anil Kapoor expressed on Instagram: "These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I'll always remember about Irrfan."

Irrfan Khan's smile cast similar spell on many industry colleagues. After the actor's demise last Wednesday, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani had tweeted: "@irrfank I remember you asked me why I never said "ok" to your takes and I said I did not deserve to ever judge them. Devastated. Just gutted. You defined the way I look at cinema. Your smile is still imprinted every time I think of you. #RIP Sir. Prayers and condolences Sutapa."

While Advani has directed Irrfan Khan in his 2013 action-thriller "D-Day", Anil Kapoor has shared the screen with him in the 2005 potboiler "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets" apart from Danny Boyle's multiple-Oscar winning "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2009.

Tags Anil Kapoor Irrfan Khan Slumdog Millionaire Nikkhil Advani D-Day Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets Danny Boyle Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here