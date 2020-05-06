Anil Kapoor on Irrfan Khan's magical trait

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor has opened up about a magical trait of late actor Irrfan Khan. The veteran actor feels his "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Irrfan had the capability to make everyone around him smile just with his own infectious smile!

Sharing throwback photos of "Slumdog Millionaire"s Oscar winning moments, Anil Kapoor expressed on Instagram: "These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I'll always remember about Irrfan."

Irrfan Khan's smile cast similar spell on many industry colleagues. After the actor's demise last Wednesday, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani had tweeted: "@irrfank I remember you asked me why I never said "ok" to your takes and I said I did not deserve to ever judge them. Devastated. Just gutted. You defined the way I look at cinema. Your smile is still imprinted every time I think of you. #RIP Sir. Prayers and condolences Sutapa."

While Advani has directed Irrfan Khan in his 2013 action-thriller "D-Day", Anil Kapoor has shared the screen with him in the 2005 potboiler "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets" apart from Danny Boyle's multiple-Oscar winning "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2009.