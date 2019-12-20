“With Anil Kapoor, it’s like waking up every morning with ‘Dhina Dhin Dha’ playing in the head, says Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Solid as stone, yet, with a heart of gold – Arjun Kapoor is one actor who is the epitome of bromance in Bollywood. Right from his bond with Ranveer Singh to his pranks on set, Arjun is perpetually known to have something up his sleeve. The carefree actor is seen on the latest episode of ‘Not Just Supper Stars’ accompanied by his personal trainer, Shivoham as they share interesting nuggets from their fitness routines. Available as part of Zee Prime English Pack, Zee Café is set to air the episode this Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 10 PM.



The episode features the two talk all things from food, friendship to fitness as they indulge in a 'Spanish Keto Omlette' and play an exciting round of the game ‘Buzzkill’. In conversation with host Gunjan Utreja, about his trainer Shivohamm, Arjun shares, “I was a part of Shivoham’s journey when he started, now he’s of mine.” Shivoham doesn’t hold back either! The fitness trainer reveals, “Arjun hates burpees, loves bench press and push-ups.”



Speaking about his inspiration from the industry, Arjun said, “For me, it is undeniably Anil Kapoor. Even at his age, he is there projecting that aura and energy. That is what stardom eventually is. It is literally like he wakes up at 7 in the morning with ‘Dhina Dhin Dha’ playing in his head. I wake up wondering what I have to do today and why am I doing this or how I’m working so hard. And on the other side you have someone like Anil Kapoor who is charged and raring to go as soon as he’s up.”



Speaking about his look for Panipat, Arjun says, “In the film, I portray the role of a warrior, and for a period film, you need a certain physicality. Especially when you are playing a warrior opposite somebody like Sanjay Dutt, you need a certain dynamic and visual appeal. It is important to convince the audience that this person can take on other men”



He goes on to reveal the bond he shared with Sanjay Dutt on set. He says, “For Sanjay Sir, I am a child, he was still playing with my face, in spite of the way I was built in the film.”



On being asked what he loves doing when not shooting, Arjun reveals, “I have re-found my love for being in the gym, for not only wanting to be fitter, but also having a more positive and relaxed outlook. I guess currently I am in that phase where I am enjoying everything.”

Talking about the realization of being overweight, Arjun revealed, “I was never chasing this dream of becoming an actor. Honestly, I know it sounds bizarre, but I never had this ambition. And when you don’t have that, internally you are happy with the way you are. Of course, my health suffered a little bit and when you’re a teenager you want to look good. So, I identified the issue only in terms of health. In fact, my teenage years started with Ishaqzaade.”



On being asked about his favourite childhood memory is, Arjun instantly retorts, “Chole Bhature, Suji Ka Halwa and Gajar Ka Halwa. Now, my favourite is ‘Laal Maas’, made by my grand-mom.”



