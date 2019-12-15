News

Anil Kapoor: Passion, hard work, zest for life keeps me going

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: At 62, Anil Kapoors fitness level serves as a goal for youngsters. The self-confessed sprint connoisseur is counted among the fittest actors in the industry and is also enthusiastic about yoga and weight training.

Opening up on his fitness secret, he said: "My trainer keeps changing my workouts so that my body doesn't get too comfortable in any one thing. But the idea is to have a good balance between cardio and weight training."
Asked about his diet, the actor commented: "I don't follow any particular plan. I just eat what feels right for my body, and that's usually healthy, simple food."

A sprint fanatic, Kapoor recently got a chance to interact with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake during the latter's recent visit to India. While Blake was in the country to create awareness on road safety, Bollywood veteran Kapoor reveals the duo took out time to discuss health and fitness apart from their common interest, sprinting.

"I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to watch and learn from Yohan. He is such a consummate professional!" said Kapoor about his experience of interacting with Blake.

Anil Kapoor rose to stardom in the eighties when fitness was not a priority for actors. Quizzed if today's generation of actors is more conscious about health and fitness, the actor smiled and replied: "I'd say that's a fair assumption. The youth of today are very knowledgeable about the science behind health & fitness and are therefore in a good position to make good choices."

After four decades in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is still super-active in films. His releases thsi year have been "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", "Total Dhamaal" and "Pagalpanti". His roster next year comprises "Malang" and "Takht".

So, what keeps so high on energy? "Passion, hard work and a zest for life!" he signed off.

 

Tags > Anil Kapoor, Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti, Malang, Takht, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500...

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil...

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt

past seven days