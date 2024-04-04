Anil Kapoor reacts to Karan Johar’s cryptic dig at Bollywood for blindly following trends

Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI : Megastar Anil Kapoor reacted to Karan Johar’s indirect dig at filmmakers of Bollywood who’re blindly following the box office trend. Karan shared a note in which he emphasised on how filmmakers want to repeat the success of films from different genre right after they’ve scored gold at the box office. 
“Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!” Karan wrote. Reacting to it, Anil Kapoor said that he agrees with Karan’s words and called the filmmaker’s opinion “epic”.

Currently, Anil Kapoor is celebrating the success of his production venture ’Crew’, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The actor, who scored back-to-back box office success with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’, is now looking forward to his next project titled ‘Subedaar’, which will be directed by Suresh Triveni.

Anil Kapoor Karan Johar crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Anil Kapoor Animal Fighter Subedaar Suresh Triveni TellyChakkar
