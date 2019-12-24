News

Anil Kapoor’s look from the movie Malang is out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his 63rd birthday today (December 24), has a gift for his fans. He took to Twitter to share the first look of his character from the Mohit Suri directorial venture, Malang. After playing gangster Wifi Bhai in Pagalpanti, Anil Kapoor will be seen as a police officer in Malang and the film's prime antagonist.

The actor unveiled the first look of his character, Anjaney Agashe, and wrote, 'Malang on my birthday'. In the picture, Anil as Anjaney can be seen donning khaki over a black t-shirt and a pair of red sunglasses. We can also see a glass of cutting chai in the frame. But we just cannot take our eyes off the tattoos on both his arms. Apart from Anil, Mohit Suri, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu shared the same photo on their respective Twitter handles. They also wished the 63-year-old actor a happy birthday.

Tags > Anil Kapoor, Pagalpanti, Malang, Anjaney Agashe, Mohit Suri, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 05:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Captaincy task becomes the reason of Vishal, Mahira, Shehnaaz, Aarti, & others fight
Captaincy task becomes the reason of Vishal,... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days