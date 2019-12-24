Anil Kapoor’s look from the movie Malang is out!

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his 63rd birthday today (December 24), has a gift for his fans. He took to Twitter to share the first look of his character from the Mohit Suri directorial venture, Malang. After playing gangster Wifi Bhai in Pagalpanti, Anil Kapoor will be seen as a police officer in Malang and the film's prime antagonist.

The actor unveiled the first look of his character, Anjaney Agashe, and wrote, 'Malang on my birthday'. In the picture, Anil as Anjaney can be seen donning khaki over a black t-shirt and a pair of red sunglasses. We can also see a glass of cutting chai in the frame. But we just cannot take our eyes off the tattoos on both his arms. Apart from Anil, Mohit Suri, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu shared the same photo on their respective Twitter handles. They also wished the 63-year-old actor a happy birthday.