Anil Kapoor Shares The One Thing That Hasn’t Changed In The Four Decades Of Bollywood & We All Agree To That!

MUMBAI :Talking about Shiv Shastri Balboa, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri, and it is slated to release on 10th February 2023.

Anil Kapoor is one of the legendary actors in Indian cinema. The actor has given astounding performances & made the country swell with pride with the global release of the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. From the 80s Mr. India to The Night Manager in 2023, his journey has been brilliant.

The actor took a trip down memory lane & shared some grainy monochrome moments on his social media with the caption, “In the 4 decades that I've been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed...

The one thing that hasn't changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough.. But a few awards don't hurt”

These monochrome pictures remind us of the golden era of Bollywood & how its evolved ever since. These pictures & moments are certainly giving the 80s & 90s kids major nostalgia. These candid moments also show the number of times he has won the Filmfare honor; from the black & white days to the HD quality days.

Speaking on his professional front, the trailer of The Night Manager was released recently. The actor has turned all the attention on him with his character. Apart from this, he will be seen in Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter followed by Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.