Anil Kapoor: There's no escaping my workout

MUMBAI: The outbreak of coronavirus has put a halt on normal lives of all people, but it has not stopped actor Anil Kapoor from working out!
Anil on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors.
"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," Anil captioned the video.
In the clip, Anil can be seen sweating it out a cycle.
On the acting front, he was last seen on screen in "Malang", which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.
