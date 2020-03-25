News

Anil Kapoor: There's no escaping my workout

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: The outbreak of coronavirus has put a halt on normal lives of all people, but it has not stopped actor Anil Kapoor from working out!

Anil on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors.

"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," Anil captioned the video.

In the clip, Anil can be seen sweating it out a cycle.

On the acting front, he was last seen on screen in "Malang", which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

