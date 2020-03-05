Anil Kapoor writes a sweet note for daughter Rhea Kapoor on her birthday

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor's sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Since last night, her near and dear ones are taking to their social media profiles to wish Rhea. After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, now Anil Kapoor has taken to Instagram to give her best wishes.

Anil shared a stunning photo of his darling daughter and wrote, 'Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favourite sparring partner & bud @rheakapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, it's becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses! I love you & I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!'

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had also wished her sister with a whole lot of throwback memories. From calling her the ‘party starter’ to tagging her as ‘the most stylish’ – Sonam’s bunch of pictures included several endearing memories.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea Kapoor who was one of the producers of 'Veere Di Wedding' is busy with her fashion business while Anil Kapoor received a lot of appreciation for his stint in the last outing 'Malang'.

SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA