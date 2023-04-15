Anil Kapoor's Cult Classic 1942: A Love Story Completes 29 Years!

MUMBAI: It's been 29 years since Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story was released. The film is undoubtedly one of the finest and most memorable performances in Anil Kapoor's career. The songs from the movie created a rage in the past and even today are always coming in hot on our playlists."Ek Ladki Ko Dekha" and "Kuch Na Kaho" are songs that have just become finer with time and the film remains a cult classic.

Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his cameo performance in Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations after The Night Manager which recieved critical acclaim. His upcoming projects include Animal With Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.