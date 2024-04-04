Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ I don’t want to ever be in my life, where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground.” Read more for deets!

MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, renowned as the National Crush, has been experiencing a career high following her recent film, Animal. Mandanna stands out as one of the youngest and pioneering actresses to join the esteemed 900 crore film club, which is a noteworthy achievement indeed!

Recently, as she opens up about a scene from the film, and how she took the audiences reaction to it, saying, “I don’t like people trolling women on their bodies.. as long as that's not the case and they’re trolling me about my films, cinema, my face in the film when I say the dialogue… I know how the performance was. I have done the performance five months ago. For example - the Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9 minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on. I don’t wanna be like oh I’m an actor everything I do is cool. That’s not me”

This truly underscores the actress's grounded nature; despite the immense success of the film, she remains humble and grounded, acknowledging the mixed reactions to her dialogue in one scene in the film.

On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting line up of projects, right from Pushpa 2- The Rule with Allu Arjun, Kubera with Dhanush, Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, Rainbow, & The Girlfriend.