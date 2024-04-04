Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ I don’t want to ever be in my life, where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground.” Read more for deets!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 18:29
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, renowned as the National Crush, has been experiencing a career high following her recent film, Animal. Mandanna stands out as one of the youngest and pioneering actresses to join the esteemed 900 crore film club, which is a noteworthy achievement indeed!

Recently, as she opens up about a scene from the film, and how she took the audiences reaction to it, saying, “I don’t like people trolling women on their bodies.. as long as that's not the case and they’re trolling me about my films, cinema, my face in the film when I say the dialogue… I know how the performance was. I have done the performance five months ago. For example - the Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9 minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on. I don’t wanna be like oh I’m an actor everything I do is cool. That’s not me”

This truly underscores the actress's grounded nature; despite the immense success of the film, she remains humble and grounded, acknowledging the mixed reactions to her dialogue in one scene in the film. 

On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting line up of projects, right from Pushpa 2- The Rule with Allu Arjun, Kubera with Dhanush, Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, Rainbow, & The Girlfriend.

Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa 2- The Rule Allu Arjun kubera Dhanush Chhava Vicky Kaushal Rainbow Animal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 18:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!
MUMBAI : Nargis Fakhri celebrated 10 years of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’, which marked the actress’ third theatrical...
Crew: Fan Fiction! Netizens demands sequel of the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Crew has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over the nation, the movie is getting immense...
Anil Kapoor reacts to Karan Johar’s cryptic dig at Bollywood for blindly following trends
MUMBAI : Megastar Anil Kapoor reacted to Karan Johar’s indirect dig at filmmakers of Bollywood who’re blindly following...
Groundbreaking! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik makes history as the first Indian Artist to debut on Apple Music Radio with the show ‘Only Just Begun’
MUMBAI : Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new...
No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s the inside scoop!
MUMBAI: Manushi Chhillar is going to raise the bar even further. After exploring action movies like Operation Valentine...
Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ I don’t want to ever be in my life, where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground.” Read more for deets!
MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, renowned as the National Crush, has been experiencing a career high following her recent...
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri
‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nargis Fakhri
‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!
Crew
Crew: Fan Fiction! Netizens demands sequel of the movie
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor reacts to Karan Johar’s cryptic dig at Bollywood for blindly following trends
Shraddha
No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s the inside scoop!
Madgaon Express
Madness and laughter doubled as Excel Entertainment drops the dialogue promo of Madgaon Express! In cinemas now!
Bhumi Pednekar
Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar recognised as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum!