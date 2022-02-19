Animal Love! Anushka Sharma is all praises for the person for hailing an injured dog, See Instagram post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the ‘hottest vegetarians’, and her work for animals speaks volumes. We have often seen her advocating the rights of animals and raising her voice against animal cruelty. The latest is about her Instagram story and below is all you need to know.

Recently, she took to her Instagram story and praised a man for giving it back to a person who called him ‘pagal’ for helping an injured dog. In a clip, one man could be seen holding a dog in his arms like a baby. One particular person finds this act crazy and calls him mad.

Anushka Sharma shared this clip on Instagram and wrote, “Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein..Aap toh (clapping and heart emojis).” That’s truly an act of God!

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of female Indian fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami. Anushka recently started preparations for her character.

