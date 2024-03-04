Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE

Talking about his recent film Animal, Raj has penned the lyrics for Pehle Bhi Main, Papa Meri Jaan and Marham. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Raj mentioned the challenges he met while working on the song.
Raj Shekhar

MUMBAI: Raj Shekhar is a talented artist. He has penned some extremely heartfelt songs and has recived a lot of appreciation from the industry for his contribution to cinema. He has been the lyricist for songs from films in the likes of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Tumbbad, Veere Di Wedding, Hichki, Uri: The Surgical Strike and recently Animal.

Talking about his recent film Animal, Raj has penned the lyrics for Pehle Bhi Main, Papa Meri Jaan and Marham. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Raj mentioned the challenges he met while working on the song. (Also Read: Raj Shekhar on SWA, ‘The awards assures security in our professions and along with crediting our hardwork’ – EXCLUSIVE)

Raj said, “Ranbir Kapoor is my favourite actor and it was my heartfelt wish to do something with him. However, if I had to pick the song which has been showcased best in the film it would be from Meenakshi Sundareshwar. All the three songs Ratti Ratti Reza Reza, Mor Mor and Paracetamol have been beautifully projected. Tanu Weds Manu’s songs Rangrez, Bawri, or the one from URI titled Beh Chala have been beautifully presented. Infact Marham from Animal is also very well done according to me.”

He further added, “Papa Meri Jaan from Animal is a little special to me because it is the theme of Animal and it was very challenging because I had to keep in mind the innocence of Ranvijay when he was a kid and also the maturity when he grows up. It had to be well balanced and I am glad that people loved it. However, the most challenging song so far was from the movies Tumbbad. The film had only one song and it was extremely challenging. The language was something which had to be worked on and the music by Ajay Atul was so powerful that it took me a lot of time to work on it.

Infact, there was a song from Hitchki too, tilted Madamji Go Easy which projected the kids of a slum area who are singing for their teacher. They are singing in English too and the language also was supposed to be worked on as they come from the slums but at the same time it should not come across as misbehaved children. Pehle Bhi Main, if you go to see, there are no lyrics which talk about intimacy in the literal sense. The biggest challenge was that throughout the film, Ranvijay is a person who has a lot of integrity. He does not lie and where the song is positioned, Ranvijay is masked where he cannot tell Zoya the truth.

At the same time, he can say that he loves her but he cannot commit to her as once he does there will be fingers pointing at her integrity. So this romantic track was such where it is a love song but does not hamper the integrity of the character.” (Also Read: Anil Kapoor celebrates as 'Fighter' trends on first spot on OTT after Animal's success)

Well said Raj!

