Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

MUMBAI: Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the teaser, trailer and the songs has definitely created a strong Buzz all over the internet, the fans were eagerly looking forward to to the movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Today finally the movie has hit the big screens and definitely it has the elements which are required for a massy entertainer which which has a flawed central character with some high points.

The premise of the movie deals with the central character played by Ranbir Kapoor who just loves his father more than anything in his life and in this world, and now something wrong with happened with his father and now he is out to take the revenge, well what is that wrong thing what has happened to his father, will this character ever take revenge and during this process what challenges he has to go through is something shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is brilliant at some point but it is little dragged at many many points the direction given by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is excellent and definitely the locations which are covered are a treat to watch and it does elevate your mood while you are watching the movie.

Talking about the performances no doubt it is out and out Ranbir Kapoor show, you are going to see the actor in a never seen before avatar and definitely you will be loving this flawed character displayed by the actor so beautifully. The actor has definitely delivered award winning performance, on one hand where Ranbir Kapoor has definitely grabbed the attention with his beautiful Craft on the other hand view really cannot ignore Bobby Deol which is the surprise package in the movie and definitely his performance will Blow Your Mind To. Anil Kapoor was decent on his part as the father but unfortunately there are many moments where the actor does not have anything to offer, Rashmika Mandana definitely surprises you with her emotional sequences and she is looking beautiful in the movie. On the other hand other actors life Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra,Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, were decent on their part and definitely leaves a mark in the movie.

Talking about the positive point of the movie definitely it has to be the execution coming from the mind of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Kabir Singh director once again has proved his versatility in presenting the flawed Central character in his own unique manner without any fear. The direction of the movie is one of the high points specially the action sequences. One of the major high points of the movie has to be the performances coming from the side of all the actors, especially, Ranbir Kapoor whom you are going to see in a complete different Avatar of a monster. The BGM and the songs of the movie definitely elevate every scene and specially the action sequences. There are many Goosebumps and seeti Maar moments in the movie which definitely elevate the movie and takes the movie to a different level. The bond between the father and son which is shown in the movie is one of the high point of the movie, another plus point of the movie has to be the face off between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Also you will love the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna andanam which is hot and spicy.

Well having said all the positive point the movie definitely has few of negative points the movie is 3 hours 22 minutes long, there are many moments which will make the movie look a little dragged and which definitely pulls your attention level down. The movie could have been trimmed a bit, the movie look a little dragged there are many scenes in the movie which are looking little stretched also there are many scenes in the movie where you may not relate in terms of relationship. As we all know the buzz regarding the actor Bobby Deol was great, definitely you will love for whenever the actor is coming on screen, but unfortunately the screen space given to the actor is very less, which is one of the biggest minus point of the movie. Also the BGM during the action sequences were strictly average and they were not elevating the scene. A mass actioner the bgm should be good enough.

Well having said all these points definitely Animal is a complete mass masala violent entertainer, where you will see the actor Ranbir Kapoor in an different zone of a monster who is out there to do anything and everything in the favour of his father and to prove his love for him. And the execution is the major high point of the movie which is very long.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3/5 for movie Animal.

What are your views on the movie, and do share your reviews if you have seen the movie in the comment section below.

