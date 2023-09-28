Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie title Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role and in an ever seen before avarar also has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol.

The movie that promises to show a different side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Kabir Singh film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We have seen many BTS pictures of the actor Ranbir Kapoor that were floating all over the internet which has grab the attention of the fans and audience and have increased their excitement.

Today on the occasion of 41st birthday of actor Ranbir Kapoor, the teaser of this much awaited action thriller is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a complete mass masala entertainer.

At the beginning of a teaser we see the conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, which is about the father of the actor and this shows his love towards his father. As a teaser progresses we see the transformation of the actor Ranbir Kapoor because of certain situation in his life.

Indeed this teaser has presented the actor Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before avatar and we are already excited to see the trailer and the entire movie.

Movie Animal is all set to hit the big screen on 1st December 2023, what are your views on the teaser of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

