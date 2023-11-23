Animal trailer! A Massy representation of intense love between father and son

MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the one of the biggest releases of the Year. The teaser and the songs has created a solid mark all over the social media, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie and today finally the trailer is out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for a complete Massy entertainer, with some great intense performances.

As we see the trailer is the depiction and the representation of intense love bond between father and son, the character of son played by Ranbir Kapoor is very much protective and sensitive towards his father played by Anil Kapoor and from that trailer we can see he is taking some sort of revenge for his father Anil Kapoor. Right from the first scene of the trailer we are getting Goosebumps and what we see throughout the trailer is nothing but some intense performances coming from each actor present in the movie.

Talking about the expectation, definitely we are going to see some crazy performances coming from the side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor as a monster who loves his father a lot. On the other hand we are going to see the intense and never seen before love drama between father and son. With very few appearances in the trailer and zero dialogues, actor Bobby Deol has created a solid mark and definitely we can say he is going to be one of the high points of the movie. The BGM of the movie definitely sets the tone right and gives you goosebumps and the same can be expected in the movie. The songs definitely goes with the tone of the movie and we can expect the same from the movie which will surely enhance your movie viewing experience.

Well having said all these points the trailer of the movie Animal definitely has all the elements that are required for a Massy entertainer with some never seen before action and violence. What are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Animal is also all set to hit the big screen on 1st December.

