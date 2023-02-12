Animal: What! Ranbir Kapoor goes nude in the film, leaked glimpse on social media, creates a stir among fans

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.

While some netizens loved Ranbir’s action packed avatar, others were stunned when they stumbled upon his nude scene where he is seen roaming in the garden. Check out the glimpse below;

Animal’s tickets are now in high demand and this has compelled movie owners to add post mid-night shows. Cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have now added midnight shows.

Animal has been given an A rating by CBFC and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

