Animal: Wow! Ranbir Kapoor’s deleted scene of drinking alcohol and flying a private jet surfaces online

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
 
Animal

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Animal has opened to a thunderous success so far and in 3 days has already made a whopping Rs 200 crores at the box office. Now a deleted scene from the film has gone viral, where Ranbir is seen injured, and driving his private jet in an intoxicated state. Check out the link here;

Animal’s tickets are now in high demand and this has compelled movie owners to add post mid-night shows. Cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have now added midnight shows.

Animal has been given an A rating by CBFC and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- BollywoodHungama 

