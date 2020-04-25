Anita Raaj to file a complaint with cyber crime?

MUMBAI: Recently, a video surfaced where actress Anita Raaj was seen arguing with her building's watchman while coming down with her husband Sunil Hingorani (shouting at the top of his voice) and their visitors.

Now, another video is doing the rounds that is being said to have Anita standing on the road and arguing with the police. The lady in the video is also seen to have donned a cap.

This video is bring circulated by people and it is being said that in a separate incident (the ladies in the two videos have worn different dresses), Anita broke the Containment Rule and went out of her building. Now, if you recall, her building Nibbana Society (in Pali Hill) is currently sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress then called up Madhu Poplai (PHRA Chairperson) and informed her that someone is out to tarnish her name as it is not her in the video who's arguing with the police on the road. Anita also told her that she will head to the Cyber Crime Cell to file a complaint.

When Suvarna (Chairman of Nibbana) was contacted, he said that he was aware about the video we were asking him. He added, 'But, we can't make out from the video that the lady is Anita. It could be someone else. We have maintained the records of our building. From those, I know that Anita hasn't gone out from the building.'

For the uninitiated, an FIR has been lodged against Anita and Sunil for violating the Social Distancing Rule on the day when visitors came to see her. Anita has countered that they weren't visitors but people who had a medical emergency and wanted to meet Sunil, who's a doctor.

Credits: SpotboyE