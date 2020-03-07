News

Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Arko Pravo for Holi track

07 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: "Sunn Raha Hai" fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who turned a year older on Friday, is all set to come up with a peppy track titled "Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera" for Holi. He has sung it along with Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

"Recording with Arko is always a pleasure and we had a blast doing the same," Ankit said.

"Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera" is produced by Sujit Tiwari. The track's video features Dipesh Kashyap, Anjali Singh, and Kanika Mann.

Ankit and Arko have earlier collaborated on the song "Baashinda".

