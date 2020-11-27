Ankita Lokhande gets trolled by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, Read More to know the reason

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of the Chhichhore actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, the entire nation was in a state of shock, and what followed next was a movement on the social media platform, with fans urging to serve justice in his case. While this movement saw his family and fans demanding justice in this case, also seen coming out in support of the late actor’s family was SSR’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The actress back then shared many posts on social media extending her support to his family.

But as the actress posted a video on her social media account, which shows her moving ahead in life, SSR’s fans were disappointed with her and targeted her for forgetting about Sushant and the fight for his justice. Taking a dig at her, one of the trolls commented on her latest Instagram post and urged Sushant's fans to unfollow her as now justice for SSR is nothing for her.

ALSO READ – (HC raps BMC, orders compensation for demolition at Kangana's bungalow)

The comment read, “All the ssr fan plz unfollow her.She has nothing to his death & for his Justice.. She just abounded ssr & his Justice. So if yiu keep any hope from her then it will be your mistake. She just make you people fool like other & whatever she do is just show off..And whatever she did for his death is Just show off & formality notthing else..Don't make you fool & think about your doing people…” More such comments flooded the actress’ Instagram comment section.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated by the CBI, NCB and ED in Mumbai.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Disha Patani aces flying kicks)