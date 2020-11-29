Ankita Lokhande pays dance tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Pens 'From Me To U, It's Painful' - WATCH

MUMBAI: The untimely demise of SSR sent shockwaves across the world, the people are still not able to digest the fact that the super star is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande entertained the fans for years as Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta. They were a couple in real life too. For six long years, they remained to be a power couple of the television world. Sadly, destiny had separation written for them. It was Ankita who was totally shattered and even supported his family to call justice for her former boyfriend. Now, at Zee Rishte Awards 2020, she is going to pay a tribute to her late former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram account from her practice session. Dancing on the song 'Dharti Pe Ye Duniya Humein Pyaar Na Karne Degi' by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal, Ankita can be seen dancing along with a choreographer. In the caption, she stated that it is very difficult and different for her to perform this time. She also remembered Manav Archana in the hashtag. Her caption read, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta."

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/vrushika-mehta-feature-yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-201128

All her and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are in tears after watching this video. Check out Ankita Lokhande's post below:

Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande had visited his residence the next day to meet his family. She has stated that she is close to SSR's sisters and is stood by them as rock in tough times.

Well, the actor will always be embedded in the hearts of his fans

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye