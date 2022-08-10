Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs

As Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' completes four years, actress Ankita Lokhande got nostalgic about her debut project and recalled working on it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 20:30
movie_image: 
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs

MUMBAI :As Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' completes four years, actress Ankita Lokhande got nostalgic about her debut project and recalled working on it.

Ankita, who is known for her role in 'Pavitra Rishta' was seen playing the role of Jhalkaribai, a commander in Rani Laxmibai's army in the 2019 film.

Ankita shared: "When Jhalkaribai was first offered to me, I felt instantly connected and powerful. I knew this character was the perfect one for my debut in Bollywood."

The 38-year-old actress has also appeared in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4', 'Comedy Circus', among others.

However, she got a lot of popularity with 'Pavitra Rishta' and after making her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika', she was also seen in 'Baaghi 3'.

Ankita will be seen next in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' alongside Randeep Hooda.

She added: "Playing a real-life character and emitting those emotions is a challenge and I feel amazing to have played it so well. I feel amazing to have a beautiful, graceful and strong memorable first step."

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' was a historical drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

The lead role was played by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Ranaut.

The film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, and others.

SOURCE-IANS

Ankita Lokhande Jisshu Sengupta Atul Kulkarni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
MUMBAI :Imlie' fame Fahmaan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the song 'Ishq Ho Gaya', shared his experience of...
Find out some more about Navina Wadekar who plays Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI :One of the most loved and longest running shows on Indian television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The...
Beyonce wore $7.5 mn jewellery at private Dubai gig
MUMBAI :Grammy winner Beyonce's jewellery for her private show in Dubai was reportedly worth $7.5 million around a...
From reading book to watching K-dramas, Sehban Azim did it all for 'Dear Ishq'
MUMBAI :Dill Mill Gayye' actor Sehban Azim has been roped in for the web series 'Dear Ishq' and the actor talked about...
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
MUMBAI :As Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' completes four years, actress Ankita Lokhande...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs
Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'
Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'
'Akshay sir made things much easier,' says 'Selfiee' director
'Akshay sir made things much easier,' says 'Selfiee' director
Varun Sharma shares why his character 'Choocha' is loved by all
Varun Sharma shares why his character 'Choocha' is loved by all
Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in 'Gaslight'
Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in 'Gaslight'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'